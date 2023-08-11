 Skip to main content
Becky Beaulieu, longtime Stout gymnastics coach, steps down

  Updated
  • 0
Becky Beaulieu UW-Stout gymnatsics

Becky Beaulieu, right, led UW-Stout to a third-place finish at the NCGA Championship in March of 2023.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Longtime UW-Stout gymnastics head coach Becky Beaulieu is stepping down to pursue other professional opportunities, the school announced Friday.

In 18 years, Beaulieu led the Blue Devils to their best finishes at nationals, coached eight National Collegiate Gymnastics Association individual national champions, and produced 65 All-American honors.

She won Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year three times - 2011, 2015 and 2019. She won NCGA West Region Coach of the Year in 2019, leading Stout to its first WIAC/NCGA Midwest Championship and a runner-up finish at the NCGA Championship.

“I am beyond grateful to have worked with amazing staff and the student athletes at UW-Stout over the past 18 years,” Beaulieu said in a release. “I’m going to miss all the student athletes I’ve been able to serve; coaching them has been one of the greatest joys of my life.” 

Beaulieu plans to start an athletic consulting firm, Championship Culture LLC, Stout said in the release. Her website will go live in September.

Stout hopes to name is next head gymnastics coach in the coming days.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

