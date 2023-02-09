Blue Devils' confidence continues to grow

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - It's been a good season already for the University of Wisconsin-Stout hockey team.
With one regular season series remaining this weekend, the Blue Devils are 15-7-1, a dramatic improvement from last season's eight total wins.
Mike MacDonald is in his third season. He told News 18 Thursday he can see his players' confidence levels growing and his systems starting to click.
Stout visits the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire this weekend for two important games at Hobbs Ice Center. The teams are battling for third in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings and the opportunity to host a first round playoff series.