Blugolds' AD Schumacher retiring this spring

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Blugolds athletics will soon have a new leader.
Dan Schumacher is retiring as Director of Athletics following the spring semester, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire announced Monday.
Schumacher has led UWEC since 2014.
"Dan will leave a strong legacy for our Blugold Athletics program and I want to thank him, not only for the success of our teams, but for always putting student success at the forefront," Chancellor James Schmidt said in a release. "Dan exemplified our commitment to Blugold excellence and to providing our students with the experiences and opportunities to lead and succeed."
UWEC won seven national championships under Schumacher, including two track and field and a volleyball title during the 2021-22 school year.
Schumacher helped the university upgrades its sports facilities, including Simpson Field, which will be able to host more than 6,000 fans for track and field, soccer, football and lacrosse events once the final phase is completed.
The Blugolds also built a new softball stadium, added a wrestling facility, remodeled McPhee Physical Education Center and broke ground on the Sonnentag Event Center and Field House during Schumacher's tenure.
Schumacher helped establish a booster club that includes 25 corporate sponsors, secured media agreements with local radio and television outlets and helped the university reach a new licensing and apparel agreement.
UWEC will begin a nationwide search for an athletic director in the coming weeks.
In an email, Chancellor Schmidt announced he will form a search committee that will include a student member and will meet on April 12. Interviews will be scheduled for mid-May.