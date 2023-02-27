Blugolds back dancing, open NCAA Tournament in Chicago

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's basketball team is going dancing in Chicago.
The Blugolds earned an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament Monday and will face Whitman College in the first round on Friday. Game time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Ratner Athletics Center on the University of Chicago campus.
UChicago and Northwestern-St. Paul are the other two teams in the regional pod. The winners Friday meet Saturday at 8:00 p.m.
See the tournament bracket here
Whitman (21-5) earned the Northwest Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after beating Pacific in the NWC Tournament Championship. The Blues have made three straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament and six overall.
UWEC (20-8) makes its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance after losing in the second round last season.
The Blugolds finished third in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season standings and lost to University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the WIAC Tournament championship game Sunday.
UWEC, UW-Whitewater and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh all made the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. The Warhawks will host Webster University while the Titans take on Washington & Jefferson College in Ohio.
First and second round contests are this week, followed by third round and quarterfinals games March 10-11.
The national semifinals will be March 18 at Oosting Gymnasium in Hartford, Conn., hosted by Trinity College (Conn).
The national championship game will be April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.