Blugolds begin bid for 3-peat, excited to host outdoor meet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The bid for a 3-peat is on.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's track and field team opened its indoor season with a first place finish at the UW-Platteville Triangular on Saturday.
UWEC is seeking its third NCAA III championship in a row after sweeping the indoor and outdoor seasons in 2022.
After receiving their championship rings earlier this month, Blugolds head coach Chip Schneider told News 18 everyone needs to pay attention to UWEC again this year.
Fans will finally be able to watch the Blugolds in Eau Claire this spring, as the school will host its first outdoor meet in nearly two decades in April.
The Dick & Mary Johnson Invitational will be held Friday, April 28, at Simpson Field and will feature Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh and UW-Stout.