Blugolds hire Patrick Reilly to lead baseball team

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Patrick Reilly has been named Blugolds baseball coach, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire announced Friday.
Reilly has served on Winona State University's staff for the last 13 years, mostly recently as recruiting coordinator and pitching coach. He was promoted to Associate Head Coach with the Warriors prior to the 2020 season.
Reilly replaces Charles Bolden, who resigned in June after leading the Blugolds for its first three seasons after the program was reinstated in 2021.
"My family and I are so excited to join the UW-Eau Claire community and are ready for the challenge ahead," Reilly said in a release. "I can't thank Athletic Director, Jason Verdugo, and Chancellor, Jim Schmidt, enough for trusting me in leading the baseball program into the future. I can't wait to get to work with the current student-athletes and Athletic Department staff."
Reilly will be introduced at a press conference on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. Fans can watch the event on UWEC's athletics website.