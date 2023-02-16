 Skip to main content
Blugolds hockey ready for rematch with top ranked UW-River Falls

  • Updated
Blugolds head coach Erik Strand talks about facing #1 ranked UW-River Falls this weekend in a crucial WIAC series.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The stakes could not be any higher in the final week of the regular season for the Blugolds women's hockey team.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire sits second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings behind the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, which is also the top-ranked team in NCAA DIII.

The Falcons (21-2) won this season's only meeting against UWEC, 3-2, back in November. The teams meet Friday in Eau Claire and Saturday in River Falls to close out the WIAC campaign.

Blugolds senior defenseman Emily Hart talks about facing UW-River Falls Friday and Saturday.

If UWEC (19-3-1) wins both games, it will win the WIAC regular season championship. If it loses both games, it may not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

