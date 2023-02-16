Blugolds hockey ready for rematch with top ranked UW-River Falls

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The stakes could not be any higher in the final week of the regular season for the Blugolds women's hockey team.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire sits second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings behind the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, which is also the top-ranked team in NCAA DIII.
The Falcons (21-2) won this season's only meeting against UWEC, 3-2, back in November. The teams meet Friday in Eau Claire and Saturday in River Falls to close out the WIAC campaign.
If UWEC (19-3-1) wins both games, it will win the WIAC regular season championship. If it loses both games, it may not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.