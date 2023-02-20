Blugolds hold off Pioneers in WIAC quarterfinals

 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
Tuesday afternoon, tapering off early Wednesday. Accumulations of
3 to 7 inches are expected with round one. Round two will begin
Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional
10 to 20 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from
15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals
across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
as heavy snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an
additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to
24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph by Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Blugolds hold off Pioneers in WIAC quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0
022023 UW Platteville UW Eau Claire mbb

UW-Eau Claire defeated UW-Platteville 72-70 Monday night at Zorn Arena in the WIAC Tournament quarterfinals.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Four players scored in double figures and two key defensive stands late helped the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's basketball team beat the University of Wisconsin-Platteville 72-70 Monday in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Blugolds will travel to play top-seeded University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Wednesday in the tournament semifinals. The winner will play either University of Wisconsin-Whitewater or University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the championship on Friday.

Brock Voigt led the Blugolds with 18 points, while Carter Hanke and Spencer Page both added 13 points. Nolan Blair scored 11 points as UWEC improved to 10-3 at Zorn Arena this season.

Box score

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

