Blugolds hold off Pioneers in WIAC quarterfinals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Four players scored in double figures and two key defensive stands late helped the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's basketball team beat the University of Wisconsin-Platteville 72-70 Monday in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Blugolds will travel to play top-seeded University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Wednesday in the tournament semifinals. The winner will play either University of Wisconsin-Whitewater or University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the championship on Friday.
Brock Voigt led the Blugolds with 18 points, while Carter Hanke and Spencer Page both added 13 points. Nolan Blair scored 11 points as UWEC improved to 10-3 at Zorn Arena this season.