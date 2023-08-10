Blugolds introduce baseball coach Patrick Reilly

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 620 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fall Creek,
or 8 miles southeast of Eau Claire, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Augusta around 635 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Fairchild.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of
Eau Galle, or 11 miles south of Menomonie, moving southeast at 40
mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Pepin, southeastern Dunn and southwestern Eau Claire
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows!

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHERN DUNN...SOUTHWESTERN CHIPPEWA AND NORTHWESTERN EAU CLAIRE
COUNTIES...

At 605 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eau Claire,
moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Eau Claire, Lake Hallie and Altoona.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin...
Northeastern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cadott, or 17
miles northeast of Eau Claire, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Cadott around 600 PM CDT.
Boyd around 605 PM CDT.
Stanley around 610 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows!

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 627 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BENTON                MCLEOD                MEEKER
MORRISON              SHERBURNE             SIBLEY
STEARNS               WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CARVER                CHISAGO
DAKOTA                HENNEPIN              ISANTI
KANABEC               MILLE LACS            RAMSEY
SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

LE SUEUR              RICE                  STEELE
WASECA

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON,
LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD, LITTLE FALLS, MENOMONIE,
MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON,
RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE,
ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WASECA.

Blugolds introduce baseball coach Patrick Reilly

  • Updated
  • 0
081023 Patrick Reilly Blugolds baseball

New UW-Eau Claire head baseball coach Patrick Reilly was officially introduced Thursday afternoon on campus

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New Blugolds baseball head coach Patrick Reilly was officially introduced Thursday afternoon at a press conference on campus.

Reilly, who was named head coach last week, spoke to current and former players, fellow University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire coaches and staff and his family.

The former Winona State University assistant coach said UWEC gave him a chance to put his own stamp on a program.

New UW-Eau Claire baseball coach Patrick Reilly is not new to Eau Claire's baseball talent

He knows the importance of recruiting the Chippewa Valley after doing so for years with the Warriors.

Reilly spent the last three days meeting with members of the baseball program. His immediate focus will be on recruiting, then will turn to teaching and developing.

After studying the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference from afar, Reilly said he wants the Blugolds to excel at defense and pitching.

Reilly replaces Charles Bolden, who resigned in June.

