Blugolds introduce baseball coach Patrick Reilly

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New Blugolds baseball head coach Patrick Reilly was officially introduced Thursday afternoon at a press conference on campus.
Reilly, who was named head coach last week, spoke to current and former players, fellow University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire coaches and staff and his family.
UWEC introducing new @UWECBaseball head coach Patrick Reilly. @WQOW pic.twitter.com/BXApxchrrS— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) August 10, 2023
The former Winona State University assistant coach said UWEC gave him a chance to put his own stamp on a program.
He knows the importance of recruiting the Chippewa Valley after doing so for years with the Warriors.
RELATED: Cooper Kapanke on Patrick Reilly
Reilly spent the last three days meeting with members of the baseball program. His immediate focus will be on recruiting, then will turn to teaching and developing.
After studying the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference from afar, Reilly said he wants the Blugolds to excel at defense and pitching.