Blugolds introduce baseball coach Patrick Reilly

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin... Southeastern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin... Southwestern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Eau Galle, or 11 miles south of Menomonie, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Pepin, southeastern Dunn and southwestern Eau Claire Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH