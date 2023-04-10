Blugolds lacrosse earns first win vs UW-River Falls

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Freshman Devon Crews scored five goals and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's lacrosse team earned its first-ever win over University of Wisconsin-River Falls Monday, 19-12 at Simpson Field.
The Blugolds had lost their previous three matchups with the Falcons, including a running clock defeat last year.
Monday night, UWEC build a 4-1 lead in the first period and never surrendered its advantage.
Alexie Romanelli and Samantha Burns each added four goals. Alexandria Shea had nine saves in the win.
UWEC travels to Ramer Field on April 21 to face the Falcons again.