...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 770.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday morning to a crest of 774.3 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.

&&

Blugolds lacrosse earns first win vs UW-River Falls

041023 UWRF UWEC lacrosse

The Blugolds defeated the Falcons 19-12 Monday at Simpson Field, providing another milestone moment for the new program.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Freshman Devon Crews scored five goals and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's lacrosse team earned its first-ever win over University of Wisconsin-River Falls Monday, 19-12 at Simpson Field.

Box score

The Blugolds had lost their previous three matchups with the Falcons, including a running clock defeat last year.

Monday night, UWEC build a 4-1 lead in the first period and never surrendered its advantage.

Alexie Romanelli and Samantha Burns each added four goals. Alexandria Shea had nine saves in the win.

UWEC travels to Ramer Field on April 21 to face the Falcons again.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

