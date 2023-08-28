 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blugolds name captains, talk matchup with Concordia Moorhead

  • Updated
  • 0
082823 Rob Erickson media session

Blugolds football coach Rob Erickson speaks with reporters on Monday, August 28, 2023.

UW-Eau Claire announced its five captains for the 2023 season on Monday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We've finally reached game week for Rob Erickson and the new-look Blugolds football team.

UW-Eau Claire will host Concordia Moorhead at Carson Park on Saturday, the first contest under the new coaching staff.

New UWEC head football coach Rob Erickson said fall camp was a huge success and likes where his team is at entering its first game week of the 2023 season

Erickson said Monday he felt fall camp was a huge success and is happy with the commitment level from his players.

UWEC and Concordia did not exchange film, so the Blugolds are preparing for the Cobbers program they know from the past. Erickson faced Concordia while serving as an assistant at UW-Whitewater.

The Blugolds announced their captains for the season on Monday. Chippewa Falls native Jake Thompson was among the five players selected as leaders by their peers.

Thompson and others had to write a resume and give a speech this spring.

Kickoff for Saturday's game will be at 1:10 p.m.

See the full season schedule here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you