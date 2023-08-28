Blugolds name captains, talk matchup with Concordia Moorhead

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We've finally reached game week for Rob Erickson and the new-look Blugolds football team.
UW-Eau Claire will host Concordia Moorhead at Carson Park on Saturday, the first contest under the new coaching staff.
Erickson said Monday he felt fall camp was a huge success and is happy with the commitment level from his players.
UWEC and Concordia did not exchange film, so the Blugolds are preparing for the Cobbers program they know from the past. Erickson faced Concordia while serving as an assistant at UW-Whitewater.
Lead from the front! Your 2023 Blugold Football Captains🔵🟡#GOLDSvsEVERYONE pic.twitter.com/AX5Jt521J2— Blugold Football (@UWECFootball) August 28, 2023
The Blugolds announced their captains for the season on Monday. Chippewa Falls native Jake Thompson was among the five players selected as leaders by their peers.
Thompson and others had to write a resume and give a speech this spring.
Kickoff for Saturday's game will be at 1:10 p.m.