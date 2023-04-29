 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blugolds softball splits doubleheader vs Pioneers

  • Updated
  • 0
042923 UW Platteville UWEC softball

UWEC took an early 3-1 lead before falling 8-5 to the Pioneers on Saturday.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Blugolds softball team honored its seniors and alumni before splitting a doubleheader with UW-Platteville on Saturday.

The Pioneers won the first game, 8-5, at Bollinger Fields before the Blugolds responded with a 6-0 win in game two.

Game 1 box score

Game 2 box score

UW-Eau Claire (3-7 WIAC, 14-16 overall) will host UW-River Falls Wednesday in another Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Stout drops DH to UW-Whitewater

The UW-Stout softball team lost a pair of home games to UW-Whitewater on Saturday. The Warhawks won the first game 3-0 and the second game 3-1.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you