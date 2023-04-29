Blugolds softball splits doubleheader vs Pioneers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Blugolds softball team honored its seniors and alumni before splitting a doubleheader with UW-Platteville on Saturday.
The Pioneers won the first game, 8-5, at Bollinger Fields before the Blugolds responded with a 6-0 win in game two.
UW-Eau Claire (3-7 WIAC, 14-16 overall) will host UW-River Falls Wednesday in another Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Stout drops DH to UW-Whitewater
The UW-Stout softball team lost a pair of home games to UW-Whitewater on Saturday. The Warhawks won the first game 3-0 and the second game 3-1.