Blugolds win 2 titles at nationals

ROCHESTER, New York (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire track and field's Yakob Ekoue and Mitch Stegeman won national titles Friday.
After finishing runner-up at nationals twice, Ekoue won the shot put title Friday for UW-Eau Claire at the NCAA DIII Outdoor track and field championship.
He's been a runner-up twice, but Yakob Ekoue is finally a National Champion! pic.twitter.com/yDTjrg3wnE— Blugold Track & Field (@uwectrack) May 26, 2023
Ekoue was Kwik Trip Performer of the Meet at the WIAC Outdoor Championships and earned USTFCCCA All-Region honors this season.
Stegeman won the men's decathlon title Friday evening with 7,165 points. He finished fourth in the event last year when Marcus Weaver won the title.
UW-Stout's Mason Barth finished third in Friday's standings with 6,882 points. UWEC's Max Foland was sixth with 6,661 points.
UW-Eau Claire leads the men's competition with 31 points as of Friday evening.
The national championship concludes Saturday.