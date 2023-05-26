 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blugolds win 2 titles at nationals

  • Updated
  • 0
052623 Yakob Ekoue national shot put champion
Teagan Jones

ROCHESTER, New York (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire track and field's Yakob Ekoue and Mitch Stegeman won national titles Friday.

After finishing runner-up at nationals twice, Ekoue won the shot put title Friday for UW-Eau Claire at the NCAA DIII Outdoor track and field championship.

Ekoue was Kwik Trip Performer of the Meet at the WIAC Outdoor Championships and earned USTFCCCA All-Region honors this season.

Stegeman won the men's decathlon title Friday evening with 7,165 points. He finished fourth in the event last year when Marcus Weaver won the title.

UW-Stout's Mason Barth finished third in Friday's standings with 6,882 points. UWEC's Max Foland was sixth with 6,661 points.

UW-Eau Claire leads the men's competition with 31 points as of Friday evening.

The national championship concludes Saturday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you