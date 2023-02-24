 Skip to main content
Boettcher caps comeback as Blugolds beat Blue Devils in WIAC Tournament

  • Updated
UW-Eau Claire erased a 19-point deficit Friday to beat UW-Stout, 68-67, in the WIAC Tournament semifinals.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Tyra Boettcher's basket with three seconds left lifted the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's basketball team past the University of Wisconsin-Stout, 68-67, Friday in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Blugolds will face the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Sunday afternoon in the tournament championship game. Tip is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Whitewater's Kachel Gymnasium.

UW-Eau Claire trailed by 19 points in the third quarter and 12 points with 3:33 remaining in the fourth.

Box score

Whitewater beat the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 65-57 to advance to the finals.

UWEC men fall short at UW-Oshkosh

The Blugolds men's basketball team saw its WIAC Tournament run end at the hands of the Titans Friday, falling 82-62.

Oshkosh will host UW-Whitewater Sunday in the championship game. The Warhawks beat the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 72-68.

