Boettcher caps comeback as Blugolds beat Blue Devils in WIAC Tournament

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Tyra Boettcher's basket with three seconds left lifted the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's basketball team past the University of Wisconsin-Stout, 68-67, Friday in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Blugolds will face the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Sunday afternoon in the tournament championship game. Tip is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Whitewater's Kachel Gymnasium.
UW-Eau Claire trailed by 19 points in the third quarter and 12 points with 3:33 remaining in the fourth.
Whitewater beat the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 65-57 to advance to the finals.
UWEC men fall short at UW-Oshkosh
The Blugolds men's basketball team saw its WIAC Tournament run end at the hands of the Titans Friday, falling 82-62.
Oshkosh will host UW-Whitewater Sunday in the championship game. The Warhawks beat the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 72-68.