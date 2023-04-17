Dalton Banks finds new home at Illinois State

(WQOW) - Eau Claire native Dalton Banks will continue his college basketball career at Illinois State University.
Banks announced his commitment to the Redbirds on social media Monday afternoon.
The best is yet to come! 🏁 @Redbird_MBB pic.twitter.com/SiqMaNeeQA— Dalton Banks (@dalton3banks) April 17, 2023
In a Twitter message, Banks told News 18 ISU offered the basketball opportunity he was looking for and a culture that will allow him to fit in and flourish.
Banks entered the NCAA's transfer portal in March, looking for more certainty about his playing time and growth as a player. He told News 18 he received interest from nearly a dozen schools.
Illinois State is a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, the same league Banks played his first three seasons as a member of the Southern Illinois Salukis.
The Redbirds finished 11-21 this past season.