Dalton Banks in transfer portal, hopes to find new team in 2-3 weeks

  • Updated
  • 0
Dalton Banks NCAA transfer portal

(WQOW) - Eau Claire native Dalton Banks has entered the NCAA's transfer portal in order to ensure he grows as a player.

Banks told News 18 Tuesday via Twitter messages he hopes to find a new home in the next two to three weeks. He leaves the Southern Illinois Salukis after three seasons.

Ten schools have expressed interest in the former Huskies standout: Jacksonville State, Illinois State, Ball State, UW-Green Bay, North Dakota State, Montana, South Dakota, SEMO, North Dakota and Bowling Green.

Banks said Southern Illinois has a number of fifth year seniors that are still undecided on if they'll return next season. Banks said it was in his best interest to find a school that has more certainty and will allow him to continue to grow as a player.

This past season, Banks played in 33 games, but saw less time on the floor overall. He averaged 14.2 minutes per game and 3.9 points per game.

