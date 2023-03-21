Depth, chemistry key for Stout gymnastics' run to nationals

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - It's truly been a team effort this season for Blue Devils gymnastics.
University of Wisconsin-Stout's women's gymnastics team will compete at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association national championship in Winona on Saturday, it's ninth nationals appearance.
The Blue Devils have relied on their depth to overcome injuries and other adversity this season. Stout is hoping for a top-three finish at nationals after finishing third at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship.