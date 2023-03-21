 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Depth, chemistry key for Stout gymnastics' run to nationals

  • Updated
  • 0
032123 UW-Stout gymnastics practice

UW-Stout has overcome injuries to qualify for nationals.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - It's truly been a team effort this season for Blue Devils gymnastics.

University of Wisconsin-Stout's women's gymnastics team will compete at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association national championship in Winona on Saturday, it's ninth nationals appearance.

The Blue Devils have received contributions from all 18 team members this season en route to reaching nationals.

The Blue Devils have relied on their depth to overcome injuries and other adversity this season. Stout is hoping for a top-three finish at nationals after finishing third at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you