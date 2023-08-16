Depth, leadership has Stout excited for season

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Three or four captains has been the standard for UW-Stout football under Clayt Birmingham.
That wasn't going to work this year.
A 'bottleneck' of quality players resulted in the Blue Devils selecting eight captains.
"The leadership on this team is awesome right now," said Birmingham, who enters his 14th year as head coach.
Stout went 5-5 last season and played in a number of close games. The focus on and off the field is consistency as the Blue Devils try to climb up the standings in the ultra-competitive Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
A number of starters return on both sides of the ball, but Stout has a new starting quarterback in Mitch Waechter. The junior patiently waited behind Sean Borgerding and will make his first collegiate start when Stout plays at Saint Ambrose University on September 2.