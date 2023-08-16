 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory which remains in effect until 6:00 AM CDT
Monday. This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in
arrival, is moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and
will travel south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The
PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion. The best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside
across western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over
the state and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop inland of the lake breeze, while those areas within
the lake breeze will have a better chance of reaching USG AQI
ozone concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are
typically maximized during the afternoon or evening before
decreasing overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Depth, leadership has Stout excited for season

  • Updated
  • 0
081623 Stout football practice

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Three or four captains has been the standard for UW-Stout football under Clayt Birmingham.

That wasn't going to work this year.

A 'bottleneck' of quality players resulted in the Blue Devils selecting eight captains.

"The leadership on this team is awesome right now," said Birmingham, who enters his 14th year as head coach.

Stout went 5-5 last season and played in a number of close games. The focus on and off the field is consistency as the Blue Devils try to climb up the standings in the ultra-competitive Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

A number of starters return on both sides of the ball, but Stout has a new starting quarterback in Mitch Waechter. The junior patiently waited behind Sean Borgerding and will make his first collegiate start when Stout plays at Saint Ambrose University on September 2.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you