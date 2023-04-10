Eau Claire's Strand named head coach of Minnesota State men's hockey

MANKATO (WQOW) - Eau Claire native Luke Strand was introduced as the fifth men's head hockey coach in Minnesota State Mavericks program history Monday.
Strand, an alum of North High School and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, replaces Mike Hastings, who left to become the head coach at the University of Wisconsin.
