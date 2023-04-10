 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 770.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday morning to a crest of 774.3 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.

&&

Eau Claire's Strand named head coach of Minnesota State men's hockey

  • Updated
  • 0
Luke Strand
Courtesy of Sioux City Musketeers Hockey

MANKATO (WQOW) - Eau Claire native Luke Strand was introduced as the fifth men's head hockey coach in Minnesota State Mavericks program history Monday.

Strand, an alum of North High School and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, replaces Mike Hastings, who left to become the head coach at the University of Wisconsin.

