Experienced backs could spark Blue Devils' offense

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Consistency and depth are two key components to UW-Stout having a successful football season in 2023.
The Blue Devils have a new starting quarterback, but return significant experience on defense and at skill positions.
At running back, the Blue Devils will feature their top four rushers from last season, plus senior Matt Pomietlo, who is returning from injury.
Stout averaged 5.2 yards per carry last season, which was second-best in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
"They compete, there's a lot of them that are trying to work for that spot and get playing time on the field and I'm super excited for all of them," quarterback Mitch Waecther said of the running back room.
Stout opens the season at Saint Ambrose University on Saturday, September 2.