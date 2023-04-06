Grayvold wants Blugolds defense to play fast, violent

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Connecting with players is the most important skill the new Blugolds coaching staff feels it can bring to campus.
After that, it's teaching.
There's been a lot of conversations since Erickson was introduced as head coach in early February. A priority is understanding what each player on the roster wants out of his experience on the team.
This week, the focus is beginning to shift to evaluating talent as the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire holds its first full week of spring practices.
The Blugolds are learning new schemes and techniques in all phases. The defense, led by new coordinator Brady Grayvold, will likely resemble a 4-3 but will change based on the talent on the field.
Grayvold said he wants his unit to learn to play fast and violent.
"Scheme is second nature to how we need to play the game. The game is still a violent game, this game is still intended to play one way," Grayvold said. "I think specifically defensively, I think once they understand that portion the schematics take care of themselves."
UWEC struggled defensively last season under head coach Wesley Beschorner's staff, allowing 44 points per game.
Grayvold brings experience from The University of St. Thomas, where he helped the Tommies lead the Pioneer League in more than 10 statistical categories and win a championship last season.
Thomas Kroymann, a four-year veteran on the Blugolds defense, said he has enjoyed learning a new scheme.
"I love that it's new, I love the position it puts us in, especially as d linemen," he said.
UWEC will practice 16 times this spring.