Huge 2nd period sends UWEC women's hockey past #1 UW-River Falls

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five goals in the second period powered the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's hockey team to a 7-4 win over top-ranked University of Wisconsin-River Falls on Friday.
The Blugolds trailed 2-1 midway through the middle period before rallying off four straight goals at Hobbs Ice Arena.
With the win, the Blugolds (20-3-1) pull within one point of the Falcons (21-3-0) for the lead in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings.
It was also Erik Strand's 141st win as head coach, giving him the most wins in program history.
The teams skate again Saturday afternoon at Hunt Arena in River Falls.