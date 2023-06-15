Jason Verdugo is new Blugolds AD

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jason Verdugo is the new boss of Blugolds athletics.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire introduced Verdugo at a press conference Thursday morning. He is scheduled to begin his duties next week.
Verdugo now at the podium https://t.co/JjPj85EqDN pic.twitter.com/uPUZ35ldDN— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) June 15, 2023
Verdugo has served as Hamline University's athletic director since 2012. He joined the Pipers as head baseball coach in 2001, retiring as the program's winningest coach with more than 200 victories.
In 2019, Verdugo was named Under Armor Athletic Director of the Year and was honored at the annual meeting of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).
Verdugo replaces Dan Schumacher at UWEC, who retired this spring and then was hired by Northland College two weeks ago.
Verdugo said his first tasks will be to evaluate the department and its open positions. The baseball team is in need of a new head coach after Charles Bolden resigned. Interim head coach Mark Faanes told News 18 he does not intend to apply for the job.