...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Jason Verdugo is new Blugolds AD

  • Updated
  • 0
Jason Verdugo is the new boss of Blugolds athletics

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jason Verdugo is the new boss of Blugolds athletics.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire introduced Verdugo at a press conference Thursday morning. He is scheduled to begin his duties next week.

Verdugo has served as Hamline University's athletic director since 2012. He joined the Pipers as head baseball coach in 2001, retiring as the program's winningest coach with more than 200 victories.

In 2019, Verdugo was named Under Armor Athletic Director of the Year and was honored at the annual meeting of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

Verdugo replaces Dan Schumacher at UWEC, who retired this spring and then was hired by Northland College two weeks ago.

Verdugo said his first tasks will be to evaluate the department and its open positions. The baseball team is in need of a new head coach after Charles Bolden resigned. Interim head coach Mark Faanes told News 18 he does not intend to apply for the job.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

