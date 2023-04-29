Johnson hits 2 homers, but Blugolds drop pair to Pointers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Walter Johnson belted a pair of home runs, but the Blugolds baseball team dropped a doubleheader to UW-Stevens Point on Saturday at Carson Park.
The Pointers won the opener, 11-3, then took the second game in seven innings by a score of 11-1.
Johnson drove in all three UW-Eau Claire runs in game one.
The teams will play another doubleheader Sunday at Carson Park.
Stout drops pair to Warhawks
The UW-Stout baseball team lost a doubleheader against UW-Whitewater on Saturday.
The Warhawks won 12-3 and 19-0 in games played at Wakanda Park.
The series will continue Sunday in Menomonie.