Johnson hits 2 homers, but Blugolds drop pair to Pointers

042923 Walter Johnson home run ball

Walter Johnson's home run ball came to rest at the edge of the tennis courts at Carson Park during a game on April 29, 2023.

The Blugolds lost the games 11-3 and 11-1 on Saturday.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Walter Johnson belted a pair of home runs, but the Blugolds baseball team dropped a doubleheader to UW-Stevens Point on Saturday at Carson Park.

The Pointers won the opener, 11-3, then took the second game in seven innings by a score of 11-1.

Johnson drove in all three UW-Eau Claire runs in game one.

Game 1 box score

Game 2 box score

The teams will play another doubleheader Sunday at Carson Park.

Stout drops pair to Warhawks

The UW-Stout baseball team lost a doubleheader against UW-Whitewater on Saturday.

The Warhawks won 12-3 and 19-0 in games played at Wakanda Park.

The series will continue Sunday in Menomonie.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

