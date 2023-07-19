 Skip to main content
Justin Oliver no longer Stout soccer coach

(WQOW) - Justin Oliver is no longer the head coach of the University of Wisconsin-Stout men's soccer program, the school confirmed Wednesday.

Oliver was named head coach at St. Olaf College Wednesday morning, the school he spent four seasons as assistant coach and associate head coach.

In May, Oliver was hired by Stout to build the Blue Devils program as it prepares for its inaugural season in 2024.

A Stout spokesperson said the school is in the process of finding a new head coach.

