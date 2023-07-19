Justin Oliver no longer Stout soccer coach

(WQOW) - Justin Oliver is no longer the head coach of the University of Wisconsin-Stout men's soccer program, the school confirmed Wednesday.
Oliver was named head coach at St. Olaf College Wednesday morning, the school he spent four seasons as assistant coach and associate head coach.
Everything happens for a reason! This genuinely is a dream come to true for me. I am so excited to continue the work that @tjwall17 and I started almost 5 years ago. Looking forward to this fall season with the guys! https://t.co/dIr54a07Wz— Justin Oliver (@justin_oliver11) July 19, 2023
In May, Oliver was hired by Stout to build the Blue Devils program as it prepares for its inaugural season in 2024.
A Stout spokesperson said the school is in the process of finding a new head coach.