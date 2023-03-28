Lectures just as important as training for UWEC Distance Running course

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This year's UW-Eau Claire Distance Running course has passed the halfway point of its training journey.
With Eau Claire Marathon race weekend just over a month away, students and community members in the course are well into weekly group runs.
The classroom component of the course is equally important, as professor Matt Evans and guests educate members about a variety of topics.
Evans said participants often become more confident in all areas of their lives.
"They realize they've taken on a challenge that seems really out of reach,
and they realize, 'well, if I work hard at it, I can achieve that,'" Evans said. "And then what's great is they start to think well I can do that with other things in my life."
Evans said students begin to show their personalities more and ask different questions at this point in the semester.
"We start thinking about what this class is about. It's about the social aspect of getting out there, exercising, running, accomplishing goals," he said. "It brings everyone together into that sort of common community that has really been thriving here in Eau Claire in the last five years."