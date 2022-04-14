 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS DURING INTERMITTENT SNOW SHOWERS COULD PRODUCE
RAPID VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

Strong winds are expected across central and southern Minnesota
into western Wisconsin today. In conjunction with these winds,
scattered snow showers are expected for much of the area. Some of
these showers, while intermittent and brief, could produce a quick
burst of moderate to heavy snow. This combination of strong winds
with the snow showers today may result in a rapid drop in
visibility due to blowing snow, particularly near and north of
the Interstate 94 corridor and in far western Minnesota.

If traveling, use extra caution and be prepared to safely reduce
speed.

Memorial High School alum wins big on national stage

  • Updated
  • 0
Molly Binetti National Champion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) — Athletes in the Chippewa Valley dream of winning championships, and one Memorial High School alum, Molly Binetti, recently turned her dream into reality at the Final Four.

After the University of South Carolina vanquished perennial women's hoops powerhouse U-Conn in the National Championship in dominant fashion, Binetti, their head sports performance coach, did all of the tasks a National Champion is supposed to.

She helped cut down the nets. She posed for pictures with the trophy. She took selfies with her players. But even after all of that, the Eau Claire native is having a hard time taking it all in.

“I can’t put it into words. I’m still processing and probably will be for a long time, but it’s really, really special in a lot of ways," Binetti said. "We had no doubt, but I think sometimes you have to prove to everybody else that wire-to-wire, we are the number one team for a reason.”

Several of Binetti’s family members made the trip to the Twin Cities to witness the historic moment. A few still live in the Eau Claire area and were able to make the short drive. Others flew in just to cheer her on.

“Molly was always driven, very disciplined," her aunt, Monica Binetti, said. "She got into this role with [the University of] South Carolina and trained them and committed from the get-go.”

"It’s really important for kids to see local people who become celebrities, because it gives them focus and a reason to pursue their goals,” Barb Anderson, another of her aunts, added.

Growing up playing sports in Eau Claire, Binetti went to South Middle School and played basketball, volleyball and also competed in track and field. Jessie Maas, who still coaches and teaches at Memorial High School, was her junior varsity basketball coach and was one of the first to inspire her to dream big. 

“There aren’t words to express the pride when you see a player you had, that had that drive, that had that desire, to be able to pass that on to her own athletes,” Maas said.

At South Carolina, it's plain to see the same principles of hard work and discipline being instilled in her student athletes. The Gamecocks are dedicated and intense within their weight-room training program, but Binetti said being their sports performance coach is about much more than physical preparation.

“Yes, obviously my job is to physically prepare them for their sport, but my job is also to meet them where they’re at physically, mentally and emotionally and help guide them and develop them as people," Binetti said. "That’s what I take the most pride in, is my approach of developing them holistically.”

As far as Maas is concerned she certainly plans to tell Binetti's story to her young student-athletes, in hopes of inspiring them to dream big as well.

“Is it cliché to say that you can achieve anything?" Maas queried." "When you put your mind to things and you have that drive, that work ethic, I think those are maybe even more important than anything else. When you have that desire and drive to want to achieve great things, you really can do that.”

Cliché or not, athletes can look at Binetti’s example and know for certain that a kid from the Chippewa Valley really can make their wildest dreams come true.

