NWL using pitch timers, maple bats in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
020123 NWL pitch clock and bats
NWL

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WQOW) - Eau Claire Express games will likely finish faster in 2023.

The Northwoods League announced Wednesday it is implementing pitch timers this season.

Each NWL ballpark will have two Daktronics clocks - one behind home plate and one in the outfield. The amount of time between pitches will be determined at a later time by the League.

Additionally, Northwoods League teams will use all maple bats this season in an effort to provide the best summer collegiate experience for players.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

