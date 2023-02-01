NWL using pitch timers, maple bats in 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WQOW) - Eau Claire Express games will likely finish faster in 2023.
The Northwoods League announced Wednesday it is implementing pitch timers this season.
Each NWL ballpark will have two Daktronics clocks - one behind home plate and one in the outfield. The amount of time between pitches will be determined at a later time by the League.
Additionally, Northwoods League teams will use all maple bats this season in an effort to provide the best summer collegiate experience for players.