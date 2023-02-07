Rob Erickson named head coach of Blugolds football

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has named Rob Erickson as its next head football coach.
Erickson was introduced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Flesch Family Welcome Center on campus. He is the 18th head coach in program history.
Coach Erickson meeting with the entire @UWECFootball team for the first time. More at 5, 6 and 10 on @WQOW pic.twitter.com/D7vKaMkdsg— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) February 7, 2023
Erickson comes from South Dakota State University, where he helped John Stiegelemeier and the Jackrabbits win the NCAA Division I FCS national championship. Erickson served as special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach for SDSU. He was part of a defensive coaching staff that led a unit that finished first in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in total defense, scoring defense, interceptions and several other statistical categories.
Coach Erickson officially introduced @WQOW @UWECFootball @UWECblugolds pic.twitter.com/lNVrKA5PhT— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) February 7, 2023
Prior to joining SDSU, Erickson was the associate head coach and defensive coordinator at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for five seasons. In 2019, he coached in the national championship game. In 2016, he was the WIAC Assistant Coach of the Year.
Erickson played college football at University of Wisconsin-Platteville and later coached there as associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He won his first WIAC Assistant Coach of the Year honor in 2011.
Erickson has also coached at Aurora University and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
The Junction City, Wisconsin native has three children - Maya, Jared and Kami- and is married to Kelly, a two-time national champion and two-time WIAC player of the year for UW-Stevens Point softball.
Erickson met with the entire football team for the first time at 2:00 p.m. and is planning to connect with prospective students this evening on Zoom.
He also plans to connect with alumni in the coming weeks and be present at community events, starting with Blugolds basketball and hockey games on Saturday.