Stout football releases 2023 schedule

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The countdown to kickoff is on for Blue Devils football.
University of Wisconsin-Stout announced Monday it will open the 2023 season on September 2 at St. Ambrose University.
Stout's home opener will be a week later against Dickinson State University. Five home games total are featured on the schedule.
The 'War on 94' rivalry game against University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire will be on November 4 at Carson Park.
