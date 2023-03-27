 Skip to main content
Stout football releases 2023 schedule

  • Updated
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The countdown to kickoff is on for Blue Devils football.

University of Wisconsin-Stout announced Monday it will open the 2023 season on September 2 at St. Ambrose University.

Stout's home opener will be a week later against Dickinson State University. Five home games total are featured on the schedule.

The 'War on 94' rivalry game against University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire will be on November 4 at Carson Park.

