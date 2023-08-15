 Skip to main content
Stout names Kj Wheeler next gymnastics head coach

Stout Blue Devils Logo

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Kj Wheeler has been promoted to head gymnastics coach at UW-Stout, the school announced Tuesday.

Wheeler served the last four years as assistant coach to Becky Beaulieu, who stepped down last week.

"I'm honored to be entrusted with leading UW-Stout Gymnastics into our next chapter," Wheeler said in a release. "I'm excited to move into this new role having already recruited or coached all the athletes on the team and I am ready to get to work building on what we already have going."

Stout finished third at the NCGA Championship in March.

The school said a full search for a new head coach will take place in 2024.

