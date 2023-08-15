Stout names Kj Wheeler next gymnastics head coach

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Kj Wheeler has been promoted to head gymnastics coach at UW-Stout, the school announced Tuesday.
Wheeler served the last four years as assistant coach to Becky Beaulieu, who stepped down last week.
"I'm honored to be entrusted with leading UW-Stout Gymnastics into our next chapter," Wheeler said in a release. "I'm excited to move into this new role having already recruited or coached all the athletes on the team and I am ready to get to work building on what we already have going."
Stout finished third at the NCGA Championship in March.
The school said a full search for a new head coach will take place in 2024.