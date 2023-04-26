 Skip to main content
Stout sweeps UWEC in Blugolds' home opener

  • Updated
042623 UW-Stout UWEC baseball Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Colin Hageman delivered key hits in two games Wednesday as the UW-Stout Blue Devils swept a doubleheader from the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds at Carson Park.

Stout won the opener 11-2, then won a back-and-forth second game, 14-12, to improve to 13-13 on the season.

UWEC dropped to 7-18 after playing its first two home games of the season.

Game 1 box score

Hageman singled twice in game one, driving in Stout's first runs in the opener.

After trailing 2-0 after five innings, the Blue Devils scored 11 runs over the next three frames.

Game 2 box score

In game 2, Hageman's home run to left field in the eighth inning game the Blue Devils a 13-12 lead.

UW-Stout improves to 6-12 in conference play entering a key four-game series with UW-Whitewater this weekend in Menomonie.

UWEC is now 1-13 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play and will host UW-Stevens Point this weekend at Carson Park.

