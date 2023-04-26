Stout sweeps UWEC in Blugolds' home opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Colin Hageman delivered key hits in two games Wednesday as the UW-Stout Blue Devils swept a doubleheader from the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds at Carson Park.
Stout won the opener 11-2, then won a back-and-forth second game, 14-12, to improve to 13-13 on the season.
UWEC dropped to 7-18 after playing its first two home games of the season.
Hageman singled twice in game one, driving in Stout's first runs in the opener.
After trailing 2-0 after five innings, the Blue Devils scored 11 runs over the next three frames.
In game 2, Hageman's home run to left field in the eighth inning game the Blue Devils a 13-12 lead.
UW-Stout improves to 6-12 in conference play entering a key four-game series with UW-Whitewater this weekend in Menomonie.
UWEC is now 1-13 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play and will host UW-Stevens Point this weekend at Carson Park.