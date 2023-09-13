 Skip to main content
Stout volleyball surges to 8-0

  • Updated
091323 Hamline UW Stout volleyball

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Sidney Hoverman led the way with 14 kills and the UW-Stout volleyball team improved to 8-0 with a 3-1 win over Hamline University Wednesday at Johnson Fieldhouse.

The Blue Devils have matched the program record for wins to start a season, joining the marks reached by the 2019 and 2004 teams.

Stout won the first set 25-16, lost the second set 23-25, then won 25-21 and 25-19, with Hoverman delivering the final kill, to close out Hamline.

Box score

The Blue Devils will travel to La Crosse for a tournament this weekend, then will host UW-Eau Claire next Wednesday to open Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

