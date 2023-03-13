Stout's Brown named WIAC's Co-Gymnast of the Year

MADISON (WQOW) - University of Wisconsin-Stout's Kiara Brown was named Co-Gymnast of the Year by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association on Monday.
Brown finished second in the all-around competition at the WIAC Championship/NCGA West Regional last weekend. She also posted a career-best score on the uneven parallel bars (9.700) and season-best scores on the balance beam and floor exercise (9.650).
UW-Stout will compete as a team at the NCGA Championship on March 25 at Winona State University.