 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stout's Brown named WIAC's Co-Gymnast of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Kiara Brown UW-Stout gymnastics
Nickalas Tabbert

MADISON (WQOW) - University of Wisconsin-Stout's Kiara Brown was named Co-Gymnast of the Year by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association on Monday.

Brown finished second in the all-around competition at the WIAC Championship/NCGA West Regional last weekend. She also posted a career-best score on the uneven parallel bars (9.700) and season-best scores on the balance beam and floor exercise (9.650).

UW-Stout will compete as a team at the NCGA Championship on March 25 at Winona State University.

Full release

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you