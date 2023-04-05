Strong numbers for Blugolds spring practice

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The UW-Eau Claire boys are back and bringing the energy in spring practice number two. First year head coach Rob Erickson had the players practicing hard at Simpson Field Wednesday evening.
Even with a new coaching staff and lots of learning to do, 93 players are participating with the team this spring. The little details the team works through now could help the Blugolds take big strides on Saturdays this fall.
"You don't get to play for a first-year coach that many times in your career, it's something that we all look forward to," said Eau Claire senior Thomas Kroymann, "I don't think we've ever had 93 guys on the spring roster before and it's exciting."
"It's really important to have those masses," coach Erickson said, "it tells you again that the kids are committed and that they stayed because they love UW-Eau Claire as a campus and as a community."
Blugold coaches met up later in the night for a meet and greet at Dooley's Pub on Water Street, bringing the team just a little bit closer to the community.
The team will hold 16 practices this spring.