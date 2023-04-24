Urdahl enters transfer portal after learning he won't play for Wisconsin

(WQOW) - Zach Urdahl learned last week he won't be part of the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team next season.
The sophomore told News 18 Monday he sat down with new head coach Mike Hastings on Wednesday and learned he could enter the transfer portal to continue his playing career or remain at Wisconsin as a student.
"Ultimately it was a pretty easy decision for me to go to the portal and play," Urdahl said Monday. "I think it will be a good opportunity for me, I'm pretty excited for it."
Urdahl, a Eau Claire native, tallied 18 points in 70 career games over two seasons with the Badgers. He's looking for an opportunity to showcase his talents at his next school.
After entering the portal Saturday, Urdahl said he's received phone calls every day since. He hopes to narrow down his choices and make a final decision in the coming days. He would prefer to stay close to home.