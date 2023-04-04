 Skip to main content
Spring 2023

UWEC football finalizes coaching staff

  • Updated
040423 Bob Dunn UWEC football

New Blugolds Offensive Coordinator Bob Dunn works at his desk inside McPhee Center on April 4, 2023.

Rob Erickson has hired his team of assistants just in time for a busy week of spring practices.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Rob Erickson has put the finishing touches on his first Blugolds coaching staff.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football team announced the final five assistant coaches serving under Erickson Tuesday, bringing the total number of coaches on the roster to 12.

Blugolds senior defensive lineman Thomas Kroymann tells News 18 the team is practicing with energy and detail under new head coach Rob Erickson.

The Blugolds will hold 16 spring practices this year, including Wednesday afternoon, when the team will welcome the media for the first time.

Watch the 6 PM Report Wednesday for more Blugolds coverage.

Wednesday evening, Blugolds coaches are hosting a meet and greet event at Dooley's Pub on Water Street to connect with the community.

