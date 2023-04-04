UWEC football finalizes coaching staff

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Rob Erickson has put the finishing touches on his first Blugolds coaching staff.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football team announced the final five assistant coaches serving under Erickson Tuesday, bringing the total number of coaches on the roster to 12.
The Blugolds will hold 16 spring practices this year, including Wednesday afternoon, when the team will welcome the media for the first time.
Wednesday evening, Blugolds coaches are hosting a meet and greet event at Dooley's Pub on Water Street to connect with the community.
Don't forget about our coaches meet and greet on Wednesday at 7PM! See everyone at @ecdooleys! pic.twitter.com/HrFXj9brVU— Blugold Football (@UWECFootball) April 3, 2023