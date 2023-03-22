UWEC football names Brady Grayvold Defensive Coordinator

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Brady Grayvold has been hired to lead the Blugolds football team on defense, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire announced Wednesday.
Grayvold takes over as Defensive Coordinator after Austin Dickinson left in December to become the head coach at Buena Vista University.
This is the first assistant coach hired since Rob Erickson was introduced as head coach in February.
Grayvold spent the last three years as the defensive line coach at St. Thomas University. In 2022, the Tommies led the Pioneer League in 10 statistical categories en route to winning the championship. Nationally, St. Thomas ranked in the top-5 of all FCS teams in fewest points allowed and rushing yards.
Prior to joining the Tommies, Grayvold was the head coach at Fort Atkinson High School and an assistant coach at Sun Prairie High School.
As a player, Grayvold was a two-time national champion with University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a Gagliardi Trophy semifinalist as Division III football's top player and citizen.