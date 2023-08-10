 Skip to main content
UWEC football opens fall camp

  • Updated
  • 0

UW-Eau Claire football held its first practice of the fall on Thursday, marking another new chapter in the Rob Erickson era

UW-Eau Claire held its first practice of fall camp on Thursday at Simpson Field

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the first time, Rob Erickson celebrated one of his favorite days of the year in Eau Claire.

The new Blugolds head football coach led his team through its first fall practice of the 2023 season on Thursday at Simpson Field.

Erickson, who was named head coach in February, said the emotions of the new chapter began to hit him within the last four days.

UW-Eau Claire will open its season at Carson Park on Saturday, September 2, against Concordia-Moorhead. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

