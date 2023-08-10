UWEC football opens fall camp

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the first time, Rob Erickson celebrated one of his favorite days of the year in Eau Claire.
The new Blugolds head football coach led his team through its first fall practice of the 2023 season on Thursday at Simpson Field.
Erickson, who was named head coach in February, said the emotions of the new chapter began to hit him within the last four days.
UW-Eau Claire will open its season at Carson Park on Saturday, September 2, against Concordia-Moorhead. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.