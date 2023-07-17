UWEC hires Cade Stackpool to lead women's golf

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Cade Stackpool has been hired as the ninth women's head golf coach in Blugolds history, the school announced Monday.
Stackpool, who currently serves as an assistant coach for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's basketball team, is the first hire made by new athletic director Jason Verdugo.
"I want to thank Jason and the entire UWEC Athletics administration for showing belief in me to lead this program," Stackpool said in a release. "I'm excited for the new opportunity and am looking forward to helping these student-athletes find success on the course and in the classroom."
The Blugolds finished fourth at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship last fall, led by WIAC Player of the Year Lexi Meade.