UWEC hockey edges UW-Stevens Point at Hobbs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ty Readman scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's hockey team snapped a long losing streak at home to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Wednesday with a 2-1 victory.
Prior to Wednesday, the last time the Blugolds defeated the Pointers on home ice was in January of 2016.
Jordan Randall opened the scoring for UWEC with a goal at 12:16 in the first period.
The Pointers answered 91 seconds when Jordan Fader found the back of the net to even the score.
Readman scored his first goal of the season at 9:54 of the second period.
Freshman netminder Max Gutjahr stopped 26 of 27 shots to earn his 12th win of the season.
With the win, UWEC vaults to second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings with 17 points. UWSP remains first with 22 points.
The Blugolds travel to Ashland to face Northland College this weekend.