UWEC hosts Dick & Mary Johnson Invitational, first outdoor track and field meet in 15 years

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the first time in 15 years, the Blugolds track and field program didn't have to board a bus to compete.
With the the most recent upgrades to Simpson Field complete, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire hosted the Dick & Mary Johnson Invitational Friday.
The Johnsons, who both ran for UWEC and have been continued supporters of the Simpson Field three-phase improvement project, were recognized prior to the first running event of the day.
Five teams participated Friday: UWEC, UW-Stout, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh and Winona State University.
No team scores were kept Friday.