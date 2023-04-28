 Skip to main content
UWEC hosts Dick & Mary Johnson Invitational, first outdoor track and field meet in 15 years

  • Updated
042823 Dick and Mary Johnson recognized at track and field meet

Dick and Mary Johnson, right, were recognized for their contributions to the Simpson Field renovation project prior to the first running event of the Dick & Mary Johnson Invitational on April 28, 2023.

UW-Eau Claire Foundation CEO Kim Way joined WQOW's Nick Tabbert to talk about upgrades at Simpson Field and the contributions of Dick and Mary Johnson.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the first time in 15 years, the Blugolds track and field program didn't have to board a bus to compete.

With the the most recent upgrades to Simpson Field complete, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire hosted the Dick & Mary Johnson Invitational Friday.

The Johnsons, who both ran for UWEC and have been continued supporters of the Simpson Field three-phase improvement project, were recognized prior to the first running event of the day.

Five teams participated Friday: UWEC, UW-Stout, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh and Winona State University.

Meet results can be found here. No team scores were kept Friday.

