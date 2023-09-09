UWEC soccer edges Saint Benedict, other Saturday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kori Millis scored the go-ahead goal with less than three minutes to play and the UW-Eau Claire women's soccer team earned a 3-2 win over Saint Benedict on Saturday.
UWEC (2-1-1) led 2-0 at halftime on goals from Elise Pinewski and Lisette Thurman.
The Blugolds will host St. Norbert Sunday afternoon at Simpson Field.
Other scores from Saturday:
men's college soccer
University of Chicago 4, UW-Eau Claire 1
Boys high school soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 1, Duluth East 1
Girls high school volleyball
Rice Lake wins Osceola Tournament with 5-0 record (wins over Bloomer, Osceola, Ladysmith, Barron and Saint Croix Falls)
McDonell Central wins 20th annual Debbie Roesler Memorial Tournament
with 5-0 record (wins over Baldwin-Woodville, Loyal, Elk Mound, Osseo and Cameron)