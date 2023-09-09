 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UWEC soccer edges Saint Benedict, other Saturday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
090923 Saint Benedict UWEC womens soccer

UWEC won 3-2 at Simpson Field on Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kori Millis scored the go-ahead goal with less than three minutes to play and the UW-Eau Claire women's soccer team earned a 3-2 win over Saint Benedict on Saturday.

UWEC (2-1-1) led 2-0 at halftime on goals from Elise Pinewski and Lisette Thurman.

The Blugolds will host St. Norbert Sunday afternoon at Simpson Field.

Other scores from Saturday:

men's college soccer

University of Chicago 4, UW-Eau Claire 1

Boys high school soccer

Eau Claire Memorial 1, Duluth East 1

Girls high school volleyball

Rice Lake wins Osceola Tournament with 5-0 record (wins over Bloomer, Osceola, Ladysmith, Barron and Saint Croix Falls)

McDonell Central wins 20th annual Debbie Roesler Memorial Tournament

with 5-0 record (wins over Baldwin-Woodville, Loyal, Elk Mound, Osseo and Cameron)

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you