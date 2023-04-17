UWEC students feel ready for Eau Claire Marathon race day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Race day is now less than two weeks away in Eau Claire.
There are nearly as many stories are there are strides when it comes to running the Eau Claire Marathon. Every participant has a reason for registering.
That's especially true within the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Distance Running Course as a number of students train for their first half or full marathon.
"I feel good, I feel excited," senior Avery Torgerud said Saturday prior to a group training run. "I almost don't want it come because I want to continue training and continue running. I'm excited, for sure."
While the training distance has increased each week, so has the confidence level of many runners. Sophomore McKenna Dutton, who has never competed in a race this long, said she continues to overcome mental barriers.
UWEC students Jay Engebretson, Baden Schrab and Aaron Botsch began the semester as strangers, but have quickly become friends.
"We love to talk, it makes the runs go fast," Engebretson said.
"Now I know their favorite animals and if they can make the sound of the animals," Schrab added.
The Eau Claire Marathon will be held Sunday, April 30.
You can learn more information about the Distance Running Course here.