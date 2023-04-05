 Skip to main content
UWEC ties program goals record in first lacrosse matchup vs UW-Stout

  • Updated
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ten players found the back of the net and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's lacrosse team tied a program record with 26 goals to win its first-ever matchup with University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Samantha Burns and Riley Domagala led UWEC (3-3) with five goals each. Alexie Romanelli, who scored the first goal of the night at Simpson Field, tallied four goals.

Ellie Gandy, Mai Nou and Megan Copeland each scored for UW-Stout (0-7).

The teams' first scheduled meeting of the season was postponed multiple times. A makeup date has not been announced.

