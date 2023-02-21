UWEC women beat Platteville, setting up rematch with UW-Stout

 Skip to main content
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will continue
through tonight. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches by Wednesday
morning. Round two is more widespread and continuous, and will
begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an
additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will
range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best chance for the higher
end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota
through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin.
This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many
locations.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for areas south of
I-94 and west of I-35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast
wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to around 45 mph in
western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant
blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas.
Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly
impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 15 to 20
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Some drifts
may be several feet deep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bailey Reardon scored a game-high 19 points and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's basketball team defeated the University of Wisconsin-Platteville 65-55 Tuesday in the opening round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Blugolds advance to face University of Wisconsin-Stout Friday in Menomonie in the semifinals. The Blue Devils beat the Blugolds last week to clinch a share of the WIAC regular season championship.

Jessie Ruden added 18 points and Tyra Boettcher scored 11 points. UWEC led for all but a few minutes early in the game.

Box score

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

