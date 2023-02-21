UWEC women beat Platteville, setting up rematch with UW-Stout

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bailey Reardon scored a game-high 19 points and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's basketball team defeated the University of Wisconsin-Platteville 65-55 Tuesday in the opening round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Blugolds advance to face University of Wisconsin-Stout Friday in Menomonie in the semifinals. The Blue Devils beat the Blugolds last week to clinch a share of the WIAC regular season championship.
Jessie Ruden added 18 points and Tyra Boettcher scored 11 points. UWEC led for all but a few minutes early in the game.
Initial thoughts from Tonja Englund on @UWECWBB's rematch with @BlueDevilsWBB in the #wiac semifinals on Friday.More on UWEC's win over UW-Platteville here: https://t.co/OEfStwX8I3 @WQOW pic.twitter.com/RtXc9LMoDe— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) February 22, 2023