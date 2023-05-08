UWEC's Meade named WIAC Player of the Year for second time

MADISON (WQOW) - Lexi Meade has joined elite company as a golfer in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
The Blugolds senior was named WIAC Player of the Year Monday for the 2022-23 golf season. It's the second such honor for Meade, who also won in 2020-21.
Meade is just the fourth women's player to win multiple times, joining UWEC's Maggie Loney, UW-Stevens Point's Jessie Urban and UW-Stout's Brittany McNett-Emmerich.
Below is the All-WIAC Women's Golf Team, provided by the WIAC:
2022-23 All-WIAC Women’s Golf Team
First Team
Name, School, Year, Hometown (High School)
Abbey Filipiak, Stout, Junior, Elk River, Minn. (Elk River)
Ellie Johnson, Whitewater, Sophomore, Johnsburg, Ill. (Johnsburg)
Molly Larsen, La Crosse, Graduate Student, Tomah, Wis. (Tomah)
Lexi Meade, Eau Claire, Senior, Eau Claire, Wis. (Memorial)
Ashton Sinak, Whitewater, Senior, St. Louis, Mo. (Visitation Academy)
Second Team
Markie Ash, Platteville, Senior, Waupaca, Wis. (Waupaca)
Kallie Lux, Whitewater, Sophomore, Janesville, Wis. (Craig)
Andrea Schleeper, La Crosse, Junior, Fitchburg, Wis. (Verona)
Lily Sheppard, Whitewater, Senior, Sherwood, Wis. (Kaukauna)
Kendra Swanson, Stout, Senior, Beaver Dam, Wis. (Beaver Dam)
Maija Tanberg, La Crosse, Senior, Forest Lake, Minn. (Forest Lake)
Kwik Trip Player of the Year: Lexi Meade of Eau Claire
Kwik Trip Newcomer of the Year: Abbie Reiser of Whitewater