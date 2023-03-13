UWEC's Rausch a finalist for Player of the Year

BOSTON (WQOW) - Sophie Rausch has made the most of her season with the Blugolds.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire senior was named a finalist Monday for the 2022-23 Laura Hurd Award, given to the American Hockey Coaches Association Division III Women's Player of the Year.
Rausch is one of 11 finalists. The award's winner will be announced Thursday.
Rausch set program records for goals (32) and points (49), leading the nation in the first category.
She is the third Blugolds player ever to be named a finalist, joining Erin Connolly and Courtney Wittig.
Rausch was named Co-Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last week.