 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WEB EXTRA: Jordan Steinmetz on changing D1 hockey teams

  • Updated
  • 0
040323 Jordan Steinmetz phone interview

Chippewa Falls native Jordan Steinmetz is transferring from St. Lawrence University to American International College.

(WQOW) - Chippewa Falls native Jordan Steinmetz is transferring from St. Lawrence University to American International College.

He spoke with News 18 Sports about the decision to change teams following his senior season.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you