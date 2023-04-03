WEB EXTRA: Jordan Steinmetz on changing D1 hockey teams

(WQOW) - Chippewa Falls native Jordan Steinmetz is transferring from St. Lawrence University to American International College.
He spoke with News 18 Sports about the decision to change teams following his senior season.
