Whitman outlasts UWEC in triple overtime in NCAA Tournament

  • Updated
By Nick Tabbert

Blugolds head women's basketball coach Tonja Englund talks about her team's effort in a 85-81 triple overtime loss to Whitman Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

CHICAGO (WQOW) - Five clutch free throws, one clutch shot and three overtime periods.

Whitman College outlasted the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 85-81, Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blugolds finish their season 20-9.

UWEC trailed most of the second half, but Jessie Ruden sank three clutch free throws to tie the game 58-58 and force overtime.

In the extra session, Courtney Crouch connected on a pair of free throws with 1 second left to force double overtime.

The Blugolds rallied to lead 76-74 in that period, only to see Whitman's Elena McHargue hit the game-tying basket at the buzzer to force a third overtime.

Whitman outscored 9-5 in the final period.

Box score

